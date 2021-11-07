QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. QuinStreet updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of QNST traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.73.

QNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuinStreet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of QuinStreet worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

