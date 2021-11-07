Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $9.65. 22,610,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,973. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qurate Retail stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Qurate Retail worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

