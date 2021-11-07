Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Up 8.6% After Dividend Announcement

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.93. 68,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,590,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89.
In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.
