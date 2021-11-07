Raise (RAISE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $491.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00051994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00255705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00102841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

