Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to report earnings per share of $2.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.54. 937,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,155. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

