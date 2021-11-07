Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. Rambus has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rambus by 7.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 11.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 68.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 253,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

