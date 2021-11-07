RAMP (RAMP) Market Capitalization Tops $113.03 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $113.03 million and $4.83 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00051889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00250813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100460 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,622,329 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

