Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Sells $6,277,500.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RPD stock opened at $138.41 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,097,000 after buying an additional 274,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after buying an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

