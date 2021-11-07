Rate3 Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Rate3 has a total market cap of $572,264.34 and approximately $185,381.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rate3 has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00052288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.00254336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00103396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011992 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

