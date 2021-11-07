Raymond James Analysts Give STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) a C$2.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STEP has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark set a C$1.72 price target on STEP Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

STEP opened at C$2.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.55.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

