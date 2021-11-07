Raymond James Increases Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $33.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVRI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.
Shares of EVRI opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.09. Everi has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.61.
In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,660 shares of company stock worth $4,455,851 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 623,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 75,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 596.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
About Everi
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
