Raymond James Increases Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $33.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVRI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of EVRI opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.09. Everi has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Everi’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,660 shares of company stock worth $4,455,851 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 623,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 75,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 596.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

