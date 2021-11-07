Raymond James Lowers Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $110.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 50.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Shares of LSPD opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion and a PE ratio of -90.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average of $88.04. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

