Raymond James Reiterates $74.00 Price Target for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zymeworks from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. Equities analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

