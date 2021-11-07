Raymond James Weighs in on Keyera Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keyera in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.19.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.42. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$18.04 and a 52-week high of C$35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 55.02.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,082,000.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 347.83%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

