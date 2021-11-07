Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Rayonier by 256.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,182 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 542,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rayonier by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,667,000 after purchasing an additional 458,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Rayonier by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,808,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RYN opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.00%.

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.