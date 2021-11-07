Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) PT Raised to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Rayonier by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 0.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Rayonier by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

