RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of RBC Bearings worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,778,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

ROLL stock opened at $237.50 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $126.64 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.02.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.