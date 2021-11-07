RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of RBC Bearings worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

ROLL stock opened at $237.50 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $126.64 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.02.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

