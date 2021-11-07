Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Realogy has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.57.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realogy will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. FMR LLC raised its position in Realogy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,821 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth $15,128,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Realogy by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 682,473 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Realogy by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,776,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,359,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Realogy by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 560,682 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

