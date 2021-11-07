Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $105.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.47. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

