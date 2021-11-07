Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives $33.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. 798,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,017,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,797,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

