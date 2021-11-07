Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after purchasing an additional 139,084 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,647,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,147,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 143,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $64.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

