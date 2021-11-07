Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 1,028 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 137,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 104,029 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,473,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.