Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,874 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,992 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,109,000 after acquiring an additional 130,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after acquiring an additional 109,815 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 627,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100,427 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average of $155.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.06 and a 12-month high of $179.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

