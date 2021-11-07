Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $362,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 58.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in V.F. by 6.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in V.F. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in V.F. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 105,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

