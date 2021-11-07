Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $207.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $211.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.42.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.42%.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,114. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.