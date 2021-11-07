REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Chardan Capital

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.97. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. RTW Investments LP increased its position in REGENXBIO by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,166 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after buying an additional 773,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 235,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after buying an additional 220,966 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,828,000 after buying an additional 216,821 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

