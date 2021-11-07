Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on RS. KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $111.71 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

