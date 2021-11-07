Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE:RELX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 431,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. Relx has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,096,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter worth $148,400,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Relx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth $15,345,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 693.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 479,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

