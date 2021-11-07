Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 5,926 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Rogers worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $635,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 66.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $589,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROG. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $269.50 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $273.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.64. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

