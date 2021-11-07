Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 8,700 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.31% of Global Water Resources worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,687,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 154,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 433,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRS opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.33, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.67%.

GWRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $32,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,874 shares of company stock valued at $33,596 in the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Water Resources Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

