Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $81.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.54.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.20 per share, with a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,132,431.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $70,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 204,005 shares of company stock worth $12,570,822. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.