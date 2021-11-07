ResMed Inc. (RMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0391 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.54.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

