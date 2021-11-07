Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 474.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $40,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

ROIC stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

