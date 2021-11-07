Revain Market Cap Tops $1.35 Billion (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Revain has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $2.81 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revain has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00051472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00256018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00101915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

