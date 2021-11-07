Reviewing iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) and Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO)

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) and Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iPower and Aerogrow International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPower $54.08 million 1.36 -$780,000.00 N/A N/A Aerogrow International $39.21 million 2.78 $60,000.00 $0.28 11.36

Aerogrow International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iPower.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for iPower and Aerogrow International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPower 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aerogrow International 0 0 0 0 N/A

iPower currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 240.50%. Given iPower’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iPower is more favorable than Aerogrow International.

Profitability

This table compares iPower and Aerogrow International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPower N/A N/A N/A Aerogrow International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of iPower shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Aerogrow International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iPower beats Aerogrow International on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPower

iPower Inc. supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Duarte, California.

About Aerogrow International

AeroGrow International, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca. It also provides grow lights and a patented nutrient formula, as well as various cooking, gardening, and decor accessories. The company offers its in-home garden systems under the AeroGardens name. Its products are used in the gardening, cooking, healthy eating, and home and office dÃ©cor markets. The company also provides its products through online and in-store retail distribution, as well as through direct-to-consumer sales channels. AeroGrow International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. AeroGrow International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SMG Growing Media, Inc.

