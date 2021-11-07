Reviewing Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and Venus Concept’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.30 million 31.56 -$21.62 million ($1.25) -9.04 Venus Concept $78.01 million 1.33 -$81.71 million ($1.62) -1.18

Profound Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Profound Medical and Venus Concept, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33 Venus Concept 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profound Medical currently has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 144.84%. Venus Concept has a consensus price target of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 118.15%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Venus Concept.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Venus Concept shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -333.25% -30.12% -28.24% Venus Concept -32.45% -74.67% -18.95%

Summary

Profound Medical beats Venus Concept on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc. develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded on November 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

