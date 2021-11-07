Revlon (NYSE:REV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Revlon (NYSE:REV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of REV stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Revlon has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $796.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Revlon stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Revlon were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

