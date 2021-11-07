Revomon (REVO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.17 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Revomon has a market cap of $19.39 million and $2.17 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00084986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00083486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00099811 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.30 or 0.07367222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,006.18 or 0.99756109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00022218 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.