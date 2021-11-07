Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 631.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 631.33 ($8.25).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMV shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.46) to GBX 753 ($9.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

RMV stock opened at GBX 703 ($9.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.94. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 767.80 ($10.03). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 706.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 662.99.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.