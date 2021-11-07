RigoBlock (GRG) Price Hits $1.05 on Major Exchanges

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. One RigoBlock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RigoBlock has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RigoBlock has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $2,427.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00085404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00080649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00099965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,580.07 or 0.07379523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.02 or 1.00687008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022200 BTC.

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock . RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

