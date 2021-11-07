Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will report $35.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.60 million. Riley Exploration Permian posted sales of $770,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,549.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $141.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.55 million to $153.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $167.31 million, with estimates ranging from $156.62 million to $178.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.46. 9,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $79.20.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $440,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

