Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to “Neutral”

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $10.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RMNI. Cowen downgraded shares of Rimini Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $644.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,281,510.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,292,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,344,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $83,041.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,849,725 shares of company stock worth $18,135,242. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

