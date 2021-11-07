RingCentral (RNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RNG opened at $234.10 on Friday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of -158.17 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,529 shares of company stock valued at $29,199,907 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.10.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

