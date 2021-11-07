Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $124.37 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.32 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06. The firm has a market cap of $219.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.