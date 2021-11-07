Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,012 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,619 shares of company stock worth $21,104,401. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $237.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.05 and a one year high of $244.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.