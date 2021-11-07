Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 49.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.69.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.