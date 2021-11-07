Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AZN opened at $63.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

