Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 24.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,513,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 479,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,739,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

ITW opened at $234.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.65. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

