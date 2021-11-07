Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 201.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 8,265.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Welltower by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after acquiring an additional 57,506 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $84.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

